Diversified Maintenance to help hurricane victims from PR find jobs

In light of the catastrophic events caused by Hurricanes Irma and María, which displaced thousands of residents across Puerto Rico and cost millions of dollars in damages, two job placements firms have partnered to help storm victims find jobs in Georgia and Florida.

Diversified Maintenance and Field Managers located in Georgia and Florida, respectively, are working with the states’ unemployment offices to assist and reach out to those adversely affected by the hurricanes and help with rehabilitation efforts in Puerto Rico by placing ads for jobs available at Diversified Maintenance in the unemployment office.

In addition, Diversified Maintenance has provided to many of its employees, who faced issues such as loss of power, no running water and other hardships, a hurricane relief payment that will help them get through this difficult time.

So far, the company has supported its employees in areas that received the worst impact from the hurricanes; these include employees in Puerto Rico, as well as areas of Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and St. Thomas.

“We want to help not just our employees but also those families that have been affected by the storms by providing opportunities and assisting them on their journey to rebuild their lives,” said Susan Salzsieder, Diversified’s vice president of human resources.

Florida has undergone a massive influx of people from Puerto Rico following the arrival of Hurricane Maria. Florida Gov. Rick Scott confirmed recently that more than 140,000 have entered the state.

As a result, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has upgraded the activation status of the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that local, state and federal agencies assist affected families with services such as crisis counseling, medical services and job placement services.