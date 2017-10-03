CITGO donating 50K barrels of diesel to PR relief efforts

CITGO Petroleum Corporation, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A., announced it will donate up to 50,000 barrels of diesel to Puerto Rico.

The donation is to assist the federal, state and local authorities in providing services to those afflicted by Hurricane María’s devastating path.

CITGO, in conjunction with the government of Puerto Rico and the Municipality of San Juan, will direct the barrels of diesel produced from the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex to meet the pressing needs of public hospitals, nursing homes, shelters and other qualified organizations currently operating on diesel generators.

This donation is aligned with the company’s longstanding tradition of supporting disaster relief programs as part of social responsibility efforts in the communities in which it operates and beyond, such as the relief efforts for Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, for Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and most recently for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma which devastated Coastal Texas, Louisiana and Florida,” it said in a statement.

In times of natural disasters, CITGO has made it a priority not only to help those affected but also to use the strength of its resources and operations to restore fuel supply to meet the energy needs in the region.

“The hearts of the people of CITGO are with the people of Puerto Rico during this difficult time. CITGO hopes this donation will help alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable while electrical power is restored in the island,” the company said in the statement.