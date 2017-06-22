5th Edition of P.R. Investment Summit slated for October

The 5th edition of the Puerto Rico Investment Summit will be held Oct. 9-10, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, organizers announced Wednesday.

“This Summit is the Caribbean’s premier investor’s conference and is the most important event to learn about Puerto Rico’s tax incentives program (Act 20/22) and other alternative investment vehicles, the Island’s competitive advantages and opportunities that the island has to offer to investors, under its current fiscal situation,” organizers said in a statement.

The two-day event presents a complete overview on the technical and practical aspects of the incentives laws, including Act 20 for export services, 22 for new residents, 273 — international banking center and 399 — international insurance center, among others.

The event showcases top investors, law firms, accounting firms, financial institutions and leading multi-national companies who do business in Puerto Rico. Confirmed speakers include: Nicholas Prouty, CEO of Putnam Bridge Funding; Rich Cooper from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Gabriel Hernández, partner at BDO; Walter Keenan, CEO of Advantage Insurance Holdings; Mark Leeds, partner at Mayer Brown; Frank Holder, managing director at Berkeley Research Group; and Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director José Izquierdo.

“Even though Puerto Rico has filed for Title III under PROMESA (Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act), if you are an investor, a multi-national company or an entrepreneur looking for opportunities, Puerto Rico is a great option, not only for its taxes — it has the human resources, its under the U.S. legal and financial systems, and has a privileged location,” said Brenda González-Santini, president of the 2017 Puerto Rico Investment Summit.

More than 2,000 people have attended the past four editions. The Summit provides a comprehensive program in all areas of business, with great networking events for attendees to establish contacts both from Puerto Rico and abroad.

The Puerto Rico Investment Summit is a private event that provides a unique platform where investors, executives, government and private companies meet.