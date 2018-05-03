7th edition of P.R. Restaurant Week returns June 1-10

Puerto Rico Restaurant Week will return for its 7th edition, June 1-10, giving foodies the opportunity to visit restaurants of their choice and taste a variety of menus at fixed and affordable prices.

The event seeks to generate traffic and stimulate the economy during the low tourism season, while “exalting the creativity of the best chefs on the island, providing an opportunity for the public to taste with friends, partner or family, exquisite dishes that support the industry and local agriculture,” event officials said.

The restaurants offer fixed price menus for dinner for $28 or $38 and some lunch options for $20 — in some cases these prices mean up to 50 percent off.

“These fixed price menus represent the perfect opportunity for more diners to experience new culinary and establishments which in turn awaken their taste buds to new experiences offers,” Kinori Group, the event’s organizers, said.

Puerto Rico Restaurant Week participants must make reservations via www.PRrestaurantweek.com at the restaurant of their choice to lunch or dine.

This year, Puerto Rico Restaurant Week joins forces with VisitRico, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen the Puerto Rico’s agricultural economy, with the goal of raising funds for this vital cause.

Puerto Rico Restaurant Week will be making a donation and those interested, may also make direct donations through a link on the event’s website.