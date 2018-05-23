MMM launches educational campaign for older adults during hurricane season

The lessons learned from hurricanes Irma and María are the basis of the “Prepárate con MMM” (“Get Ready With MMM”) campaign, focused on guidance and prevention strategies for the upcoming hurricane season, the company announced.

Seeking to provide support to the health system and secure the continuity of services to the population, Medicare y Mucho Más will launch an educational effort aimed at enabling health providers, its employees and the general public to deal successfully with any atmospheric emergency.

The educational program will run in several phases to promote preparedness, assist during an atmospheric event and help in the recovery stage. The program will focus on specific sectors of the population, with a special interest on older adults, which is one of the most vulnerable, MMM officials said.

“Older adults were one of the more severely affected segments of our population during hurricanes Irma and María. When we took to the streets with our teams to bring help, medical assistance and psychological support, we saw firsthand the serious impact they suffered,” said Orlando González, president of MMM.

González said the company delivered help to more than 100,000 people in Puerto Rico, and then “we created this new program to reaffirm our commitment to the well-being of our country and the populations we serve.”

As part of the effort, MMM struck an alliance with Puerto Rican meteorologist Ada Monzón to communicate its prevention message. She will offer tools — from the prevention, health, medications and structural safety standpoints — so the population will be better prepared for the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The program also calls for training MMM employees to serve as a direct link between the company and older adult nursing homes that already have a professional relationship with the insurer.

The program will include talks, educational material and a media campaign. The presentations will be part of a tour by Monzón and will be held in the summer across the island.