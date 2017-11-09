DIRECTV delivers educational entertainment to children

With the goal of offering children in communities affected by María some fun that also serves to practice school subjects that have been suspended, DIRECTV Puerto Rico developed a special project aimed at this population, called “Escuelas+”

The project is designed to play a film for children and then make an educational experience out of it. It is a way to break with the traditional structures of education and entertainment. After exhibiting the film, the children will practice subjects such as Spanish and Mathematics, incorporating elements of the film, said Belkys Mata, executive director of sales and marketing for DIRECTV.

The initiative began in the Coamo Convention Center and moved on to Ponce. On Nov. 15 and 16, the tour will move to Comerío and Las Piedras, respectively.

“During these times when children are going through a difficult situation, we want to deliver fun that is useful, that in addition to entertaining, has a productive purpose for the community. We want to contribute to the future of this generation, which will help Puerto Rico rise again,” said Mata.

She added that the initiative, in addition to distracting them, helps them handle the complex situations that are currently being experienced. The program will be offered in more municipalities to deliver educational entertainment to all the children of the towns visited.

“We know that one of the consequences of María’s ravages has been the delay of the school semester, so we have focused on bringing fun with a purpose, making what is traditionally a favorite entertainment tool among children into a learning method. We want it to serve as a transition between formal education and informal education, while they return to school,” said Mata.

This activity is part of DIRECTV’s Corporate Social Responsibility effort conducted under the GENERACION DIRECTV program, which incorporates one of its pillars, Escuela+, which consists in offering schools free access to educational, informative and cultural audiovisual material that is transmitted through the DIRECTV satellite system.