PREPA issues RFP for electrical power solutions for Vieques, Culebra

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority recently announced a request for proposal seeking providers of power solutions for the electrical system of the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra.

Hurricanes María and Irma caused substantial damage to the PREPA transmission system, including the interconnection between the main island of Puerto Rico and Vieques.

“Reestablishing the centralized source of power to the islands will take years of investment and repair. To maintain the supply of electrical power during this interim period, PREPA is issuing this latest RFP to find a workable multi-year solution to meet electricity demands for the municipality islands of Vieques and Culebra,” the utility said.

The work that will be required through the RFP includes, but is not limited to, providing electrical power to the Vieques island electrical grid of at least 15MW of safe, stable and reliable 60hZ power. This system will also energize Culebra via the existing submarine cable from Vieques.

Proposed solutions must be compliant with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Puerto Rico Environmental Quality Board requirements that include New Source Performance Standards and Hazardous Air Pollutant Standards, among others.

“This RFP is a significant step in implementing PREPA’s current restoration plans, as we work towards a comprehensive vision for powering Puerto Rico’s energy future. We look forward to evaluating solutions that will best serve our customers and the citizens of Puerto Rico for years to come,” said Ernesto Sgroi, chair of the PREPA Governing Board.

To view the RFP and related documents, register on PowerAdvocate and request access to event 79057.

Responses to the RFP are due no later than May 4, 2018.