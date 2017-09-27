Atlas Oil ships emergency relief to PR post-Hurricane

Atlas Oil Company, a Michigan-based company specializing in emergency fueling, deployed 19 trucks for a 30-60 day operation to Puerto Rico to support the Department of Defense through its partner Foster Fuels, the company announced.

Trucks and support vehicles are departing via ship from the Port of Jacksonville in Florida and heading to San Juan, the company confirmed.

“When our team members see a chance to make a difference after an event like Maria, they don’t hesitate to get involved,” said Atlas President Bob Kenyon. “We’ve had drivers volunteering to help and our Emergency Fueling Team has been working around the clock to make sure the areas hit hardest by the 2017 hurricane season have the resources they need to begin recovery efforts.”

Within 24 hours, the Atlas Emergency Fueling Team coordinated 15 drivers and trucks, prepared the “Fueling Innovation Trailer” and loaded the Atlas Cares RV with essential supplies like food, water, clothing and toiletries for the deployment to Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rican officials estimate that power will not be restored to parts of the island for up to six months, making emergency fuel delivered by Atlas essential for the areas to start rebuilding after María, company officials said.

The Puerto Rico deployment effort is Atlas’ third consecutive emergency deployment for the 2017 hurricane season, after responding to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma-related emergencies.

Atlas Oil’s Emergency Services division has a history of responding to emergencies such as power outages caused by storms. The company frequently fills generators for hospitals, data centers, utilities, telecommunications and other mission critical companies.