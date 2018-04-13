Puma Emergy investing $80M+ in P.R., creating 500 jobs

With an investment of more than $80 million and the creation of more than 500 direct and indirect jobs in the project, Puma Energy Caribe will be renovating more than 230 service stations with the brand’s new image, company General Manager Victor Domínguez said.

In addition, he announced the official launch on the island of 90 new convenience stores under the renewed “Super 7” brand. Before the end of 2018, 15 of the new Super 7 stores will be operational, said Domínguez, during the inauguration of a Puma station in Carolina.

“Today’s announcement validates once again the commitment that Puma Energy continues to have with Puerto Rico and, more so now, with its recovery after Hurricane María,” Domínguez said.

The arrival of our Super 7 convenience stores and the investment to remodel our network of service stations is focused on improving the consumer experience in our network,” he said.

“We’re looking to provide a safe, illuminated, modern environment with quality products,” Alejandro Santiago, Puma Caribe’s commercial manager said.

The Super 7 convenience stores will be open 24 hours and will feature freshly prepared food, as well as coffee prepared by a barista.

Jacquelyn Santiago, retail manager for Puma Energy, said this is the first phase of the renovation of the Puma station network, which will continue for the next three years, representing additional investment in Puerto Rico.

“We’re aware that we still have a way to go after Hurricane María. However, at Puma Energy, we will continue working tirelessly and betting on Puerto Rico for everyone’s benefit,” Domínguez said.