U.S. Corps of Engineers installs 2000th power generator in P.R.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Temporary Emergency Power mission in Puerto Rico installed the 2000th power generator on Mar. 31, 2018, the agency announced.

The generator, installed at an elementary school in Patillas, is one of 890 actively operating on Puerto Rico and augmenting grid power, producing 280.5 megawatts daily.

“We are working hard to ensure the lives of the people of Puerto Rico go back to normal and essential services are restored as they recover from the devastation of the hurricanes,” Recovery Field Office Commander Maj. Manuel Orozco said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) tasked USACE with the Temporary Emergency Power mission on Puerto Rico in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria. The USACE Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Teams are assisting with assessments and generator installations at critical facilities such as hospitals, water & wastewater treatment facilities in Puerto Rico, USACE said.

In Puerto Rico, the team has executed 2,103 of the 2,162 tasks received.