DMO chief to speak about the entity as ‘vehicle for progress’

Brad Dean, CEO of the island’s Destination Marketing Organization, will discuss the direction that promoting Puerto Rico will take to members of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association during an industry luncheon May 31.

“Less than a month away from initiating operations officially as the new marketing organization for Puerto Rico as a destination, we will be hearing first-hand vital information about the direction that marketing Puerto Rico will take from [Brad] Dean,” said PRHTA President, Clarisa Jiménez.

“We believe this is an excellent opportunity for all tourism industry representatives on the island to come and learn how this new organization will benefit economic development for Puerto Rico through tourism activities,” she said.

The event will take place at 111:30 a.m. at the San Juan Marriott Hotel and Stellaris Casino in Condado.

Dean is an experienced executive within the tourism industry and recently worked as president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce and CVB in South Carolina. He is currently an active member on several boards of directors in organizations such as the US Travel Association, Destinations International, in addition to presiding the US Travels Project: Time Off Coalition.

Similarly, it was informed that this event is open to the public.