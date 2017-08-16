Ford’s ’17 environmental grant cycle deadline looms

Proponents for this year’s 2017 Ford Environmental Grants program have until Aug. 31, 2017 to submit their projects through the website, where the program’s terms and conditions are available, along with the official application form.

The program’s goal is to empower communities on the island towards a more sustainable future through contributions for renewable energy, recycling and reuse, food security and water conservation projects, Ford said.

Up to $40,000 will be distributed among the projects selected by the jury during this year’s program. The projects to be submitted must be in the implementation stage and needing a boost for their development. Projects that have not been initiated will not be considered; neither will be projects that were awarded funds by the program in 2016.

The categories and sub-categories of community environmental projects to which funds will be awarded this year are: Renewable Energy (hydropower, wind, solar, biomass, tidal, and geothermal); Recycling and Reuse (plastic, tires, car batteries, motor oil and glass); Food Security and Water Conservation (reforestation, watershed and coastal management, community gardens).

“Because the commitment to sustainability is a vital element of the essence of our company, through this program we have contributed more than $1.5 million to environmental projects in Central America and the Caribbean during the 15 years that it has been carried out,” said Vivian T. Dávila, public affairs and communications manager for Ford in Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Different nonprofit organizations, public entities and educational institutions that work in favor of the environment support the Ford Environmental Grants program by distributing the open call and evaluating the submitted projects, the company said.