Event seeks to create links to innovation in PR gov’t

Technology has changed the way the world operates. However, the government sector has been slow to adapt to the times.

It is for this reason that nonprofit organization, Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción (MPA), has organized the event “Creating links: Government, Technology and Innovation” to bring together leaders from various local and international sectors to share their experiences on technology initiatives that have been developed to promote transparency and effectiveness in government.

The event is a space for students and young professionals to educate themselves on the subject and connect with experts in the field. It will take place May 25 at Parallel 18 in Santurce starting at 7 p.m., organizers said.

“Puerto Rico needs tools to advance social change. Technology is one of those tools that applied to government management, can be a catalyst for social innovation that our island needs,” said Alejandro Silva-Díaz, executive director of the organization.

“This event is a place to start talking about these opportunities and how young people can create similar initiatives that create value for our society,” he said.

“Creating Links” consists of a series of networking events where students and young professionals have the opportunity to connect with leading agencies and nonprofits working to build a better economy.

The lineup of speakers includes: Arnaldo Cruz, co-founder of ABRE Puerto Rico; Ivan Ríos-Mena, director of operations of the Puerto Rico Science and Research Trust; Daniel Felipe Marulanda, co-founder of Ctzen; and Stephanie Kruger, co-founder and co-captain of Code 4 Puerto Rico.

For more information, email correo@mentespuertorriquenas.org or contact Rodolfo Romañach, event coordinator at (787) 408-5426.