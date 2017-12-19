Evertec integrates Siri, Apple Watch in its ATH Móvil service

Evertec and the ATH Network unveiled new features on its ATH Móvil service, which now integrates Siri and Apple watch.

“At Evertec, we are aware of the important role of innovation in the payment ecosystem. Therefore, we continue to evolve and improve the ATH Móvil service to implement new technologies that are agile and at the same time improve the user experience,” said Guillermo Rospigliosi, executive vice president of product, marketing and innovation at Evertec.

“By integrating ATH Móvil to Siri and Apple Watch, we are offering the more than 900,000 users of the service a new, convenient, fast and accessible channel to make money transfers, maintaining the ease and security that today highlights the service,” he said.

To send money using the ATH Móvil application through Siri, the user have to say the phrase “send money” and indicate the amount and the name of the person to whom it will be sent,” said Gustavo Díaz, ATH product manager at Evertec.

Meanwhile, to send money through the Apple Watch, people have to update the ATH Móvil application and enable it in the Apple Watch application on their iPhone.

The ATH Móvil electronic money transfer service has more than 900,000 registered users and the support of 75 financial institutions in Puerto Rico.

For 2018, Evertec has an “aggressive plan focused on innovation that includes new features and improvements that will allow users to perform other types of transactions using ATH Móvil.

“In addition, we will continue to add value to ATH Móvil Business, the application for small businesses that we launched in the middle of this year and which has been a success with thousands of registered businesses,” said Díaz. “Since the beginning of October, we have offered this service free to businesses as part of our commitment to support their role in Puerto Rico’s recovery.”