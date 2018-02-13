NJ Gov. signs executive order creating commission on P.R. relief

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order establishing the Commission on Puerto Rico Relief, an 18-member group that will collaborate with state and federal agencies to expedite processes benefiting displaced Puerto Ricans in New Jersey, as well as examine ways the state can aid the island.

“It is unacceptable that five months after Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico, so many of our fellow Americans are still feeling the impacts of the storm,” Murphy said. “This joint commission will help the approximately 30,000 Puerto Ricans who have taken refuge in New Jersey by directing our state agencies to fast-track help for those who have been displaced.”

“We also must find additional ways to help the island and return Puerto Ricans to normalcy. The federal response has been insufficient and we must step up as a state to help our brothers and sisters on the island,” he said.

Murphy was joined by Carlos Mercader, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration during the announcement made in Jersey City Monday.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló thanked Murphy saying he “and the state of New Jersey have been great allies in the recovery process of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane María. We will work hand in hand with the Commission to make sure that it is successful in its mission.”