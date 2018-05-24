Facebook to sponsor business training events in P.R.

Digital platform Facebook will organize a series of training events aimed at small and medium enterprises in Puerto Rico, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló confirmed.

Planned within the “Boost Your Business” program, the digital training conferences will take place July 17 in San Juan and July 19 in Mayagüez. The conferences will be free and open to the public.

The initiative arose after Rosselló visited Facebook’s San Francisco headquarters and met with Sheryl Sandberg, head of Operations of the social network.

“I would like to thank Facebook for its commitment to Puerto Rico by facilitating these conferences with experts from the most important social platform,” Rosselló said.

“I have no doubt that the owners of small and medium enterprises will benefit from the tools available to them for fully developing a digital market,” he added.

The events will offer participants instructions on how to better promote their services and attract potential clients in the largest social network in the world.

During each event, Facebook representatives specialized in digital marketing will offer a presentation on the latest best practices and strategies for success. A question and answer session will follow, featuring a panel of local small business people who will share their tips, tricks, and suggestions.

Latinos that run businesses are twice as likely to say that their businesses were built on the platform; and are one and a half times more likely to say that they have hired more employees since joining the platform.