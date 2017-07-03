FHLBNY opens nominations for 5 director seats

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is seeking nominations for candidates to serve on its Board for terms starting Jan. 1, 2018, the agency announced in a letter sent to its members.

“I encourage all of our members to participate in the election process,” said José R. González, president of the FHLBNY.

“Our Board is vital to the success of our franchise, providing our team with guidance and insight as we develop and execute on strategies that benefit the entire cooperative,” he said.

In total, five directorships — one seat representing the FHLBNY’s New Jersey members, one seat representing the FHLBNY’s New York members, and one seat representing the FHLBNY’s Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands members — are up for election in 2017.

In addition, two independent directorships representing the whole district are also up for election. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2017.