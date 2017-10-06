PR woman is finalist in SBA’s ’17 InnovateHER Challenge

Zayira Jordan of Guaynabo-based GuardDV has been included among this year’s 10 finalists of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s InnovateHER Business Challenge.

The SBA’s nationwide competition highlights innovative products, services or technology developed by visionary entrepreneurs that have a measurable impact on the lives of women and families, and in the marketplace.

GuardDV seeks to help enforce court-issued restraining orders in favor of domestic violence survivors. The system integrates RFID and GPS technologies to track the aggressor and warn the potential victim and the corresponding law enforcement organizations about the physical proximity of the aggressor.

“It is my great pleasure to announce the finalists of the SBA’s 2017 InnovateHER Business Challenge — entrepreneurs who demonstrate extraordinary innovation and talent,” SBA Administrator Linda McMahon McMahon said.

“Small businesses are the engines of our economy and the SBA is proud to advocate on their behalf and ensure they have the tools they need to start, grow and succeed,” she said

The 10 finalists were selected through a rigorous nationwide competition held by host organizations, including universities, accelerators, and SBA Resource Partners that ran local area competitions through June 3, 2017.

Next, an executive committee of SBA officials evaluated more than 120 semi-finalist nominations and chose 10 finalists to participate in the National Pitch Competition, whose products and services best meet the competition criteria and present the greatest potential for success.

The InnovateHER Business Challenge finalists are invited to conduct a marketing pitch before a team of expert judges at the National Pitch Competition held Oct. 26, 2017, in Washington, D.C., as they compete for the top three awards totaling $70,000 in prize money, provided by the Sara Blakely Foundation.