Finders Keepers on Loíza St. to close temporarily as it relocates

Finders Keepers, a local consignment shop on San Juan’s iconic Loíza Street, will be closing its doors temporarily for the next several weeks, as it relocates from the sector that has been hard-hit by a lack of power for the better part of the last three months.

“The passage of hurricane María affected the area where we are currently operating and for the past three months we could not open to the public due to lack of electricity. We’re making arrangements to relocate the store to a more accessible space and in which we can provide the service of excellence that our customers and suppliers expect,” said Elaine Saldaña, owner of Finders Keepers.

The store specializes in the sale of consignment items such as clothing, shoes, handbags, garments, furniture and home decoration. It has been in operation for some 18 months, and expects to reopen its doors in early 2018, she said.

The concept of the new store will be more curated, specializing in high quality merchandise and unique pieces, she added.

“We continue with the same enthusiasm to offer top quality and unique items, both new and second hand, at reasonable prices, and that’s why we want to do it from a much more accessible space,” Saldaña said.

“We’re currently evaluating spaces and as soon as we have one, we’ll announce it. For the time being, we continue focused on returning items that have not yet been picked up by their owners,” she said, noting that items that are not picked up by Dec. 15 will be donated or discarded.

Customers must call 787-920-5093 to make an appointment to pick up their items.