FIRST to hold its 29th conference in PR for 1st time

The Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) will carry out its 29th annual conference in Puerto Rico on June 11-16 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan, organizers announced Wednesday.

This will mark the first time this conference takes place on the island and the Caribbean region.

FIRST brings together a wide variety of security and incident response teams including product security teams from the government, commercial, and academic sectors.

Since 1990, when the organization was founded, its members have resolved an almost continuous stream of security-related attacks and incidents including handling thousands of security vulnerabilities affecting nearly all the millions of computer systems and networks throughout the world connected by the internet.

FIRST is designed to facilitate global communication between incident response and security teams to assist in promoting prompt and effective resolution to computer security incidents.

“Recent cybersecurity attacks such as WannaCry, in addition to mounting numbers of identity theft cases, underscore the importance of information security in the government, corporate and consumer spheres,” said Margrete Raaum, Chair for FIRST.

“We are very excited to have our first conference in Puerto Rico and get better acquainted with the local information security community,” she said. “I’m sure they will see our conference as an ideal place to network and share information on this important subject.”

The Annual FIRST Conference promotes worldwide coordination and cooperation among Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs). Conference sessions will delve on a variety of information security issues such as cyber-attacks, ransomware, building cyber security teams and security monitoring, just to name a few.

In addition, the five-day event program features incident response, management and technical tracks, featured invited and keynote presentations, Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and Birds of a Feather (BoFs), vendor showcase and exhibits and networking opportunities.

Conference attendees will obtain several benefits from the program, including up to 26 continuing professional education credits, information on the latest security strategies in incident management, knowledge and technical insight about security problems and their solutions, the latest information on incident response and prevention techniques, plus insight on analyzing network vulnerabilities.

Attendance to this conference is open to information security personnel such as technical staff who determine security product requirements and implement solutions, policy and decision makers with overall security responsibility, law enforcement staff who investigate cybercrimes, legal counsel who work with policy and decision makers in establishing security policies, senior managers directly charged with protecting their corporate infrastructure, government managers and senior executives who are responsible for protecting systems and critical infrastructures.

In addition to these groups, FIRST welcomes any individuals with interest, involvement or responsibility in the incident response and computer security fields.