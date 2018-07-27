FirstBank grants $782K loan to renovate Casa Wilson in Condado

July 27, 2018 90

With the goal of supporting the launching of a family business, FirstBank has granted Samuel Rodríguez a $782,793 loan for purchasing and making improvements to the new Casa Wilson, an inn located in Condado.

The entrepreneur, who has more than 40 years of experience in the retail business, is entering the tourism industry with his wife and children. The inn will open in September 2018 with 13 rooms distributed among the two levels of the house and an annexed building, an area totaling 4,370 square feet.

“At FirstBank we are committed to contributing to Puerto Rico’s economic progress by promoting entrepreneurship,” said Carmen Sanchez, deputy vice president of Commercial Banking Division at FirstBank.

“By supporting projects such as Casa Wilson, a family business located in the Condado tourist area, we reaffirm our commitment to Puerto Rico and to empowering our island’s business community,” she said.

Casa Wilson retains its original structure, a Spanish-style house built in 1920 with zinc roofs and wood-framed glass windows. Some floors, doors, and windows were restored or replaced, and the identity of the original design was maintained.

Since it is nearly 100 years old, the building was certified by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, the Institute of Culture of Puerto Rico and, more recently, the federal government’s State Historic Preservation Office.

The renovation is the hands of architect Evelio Pina of the firm Evelio Pina & Associates, decorator Valeria Velázquez, and woodworker Domingo Fernández.

The inn will offer complimentary breakfast, private bathrooms in each room, air conditioning, ceiling fans, free Internet, cable TV, smart TV’s and refrigerators. In addition, it will have handicapped accessible rooms, queen or king beds, and several rooms will feature a balcony.

Common areas will include a lounge, a massage pool, and outdoor areas for sunbathing or relaxing, all framed in a tranquil environment with beautiful tropical gardens.

“We thank FirstBank for their trust and support in this new beginning. We saw it as an area of opportunity in the tourism business,” said Omar Rodríguez, marketing and advertising executive at Casa Wilson.

“Both my father and I decided to contribute to our island’s economic development. We offer our customers a range of experiences during their stay in Casa Wilson,” he said.

In the way of innovation, the inn will feature a concierge service, which will include contacting guests before their arrival to learn about the reason for their visit and help them plan their activities. They will also offer Caribbean and natural cooking classes for guests by Chef Michelle Cardona.

The building is located at 1310 Wilson Street, five minutes from Ashford Avenue, which features a variety of restaurants, bars, casinos, hotels, parks, stores and the Condado Lagoon.

Nearby are other attractions such as museums, supermarkets, shopping centers, Old San Juan, Santurce Market and Loíza Street.