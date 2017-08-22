Puerto Rican firm Robot Florida marks 1st anniversary

Following a year full of expectations, Robot Florida marked its first anniversary exceeding its sales and market positioning goals in Orlando, FL, where it recently inaugurated new offices.

“Several years ago, this step was only in talks and today it is a great reality. There are no words that describe the satisfaction that I feel when I see the family legacy continuing to grow,” said Camilo Santana, president of Robot de Puerto Rico.

The family business that is dedicated to the sale and distribution of the Robot home cleaning system was born from Robot de Puerto Rico, which has generated more than 16 direct jobs and 12 indirect jobs.

“It is a dream full of many sacrifices, but by seeing the result you know that leaving the island, our family, practically everything, to take the step was worth it and…this next year will be even better,” said Jennifer Santana De Valenzuela and Jean C. Valenzuela, owners of Robot Florida.