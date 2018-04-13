P.R’s CEFI Inc. focused on the island’s post-storm recovery

A little more than six months after the passage of Hurricanes Irma and María through Puerto Rico, Puerto Rican company Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. (CEFI) has joined local recovery efforts through a number of initiatives on and outside the island.

The help includes sending food from Ft. Lauderdale to Aguadilla/Isabela and Isla Grande, as well as donations to Unidos por Puerto Rico, Habitat for Humanity de Puerto Rico and Feeding Children Everywhere.

“In CEFI we’ve seen that after the passage of this catastrophic event, how the people have united in strategies of self-management for the island’s recovery and we want to be part of the evolution of Puerto Rico and its citizens,” said Ricardo E Ríos-Flores, director of operations of CEFI.

Since Sept. 20, CEFI has financed more than $30 million in commercial equipment to Puerto Rican companies.

“We’re grateful for the confidence they place in CEFI and that they see us as one of their partners and allies in the recovery and favorable transformation of their companies,” said Ríos-Flores.

“The combined efforts of private companies, citizens, communities and nonprofit institutions are key to transforming and maintaining our island’s morale,” he said.

CEFI was founded in 2009 and has financed more than $250 million in commercial equipment for more than 400 companies in and outside Puerto Rico.