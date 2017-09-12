Ferries del Caribe Foundation to help hurricane victims

The Ferries del Caribe Foundation announced it has established a support system for the victims of Hurricane Irma, particularly on the islands of Tortola, San Martin and St. Thomas.

The foundation will carry out a collection of basic necessities through the 27 Pep Boys stores in Puerto Rico, where donations from the public will be accepted.

PR Logistics transport company will be in charge of collecting all the items around the island, putting it in vans and moving the cargo to the Ferries del Caribe Priority RORO ship, which will make three weekly trips to the islands — on Monday, Wednesday and Friday — to deliver the donations.

“The idea is that help arrives as soon as possible. These people lost everything and the help can not wait. In addition, we are sure that the Puerto Rican people will overflow in generosity and we will have a lot of cargo to carry,” said Néstor González, president of the Ferries del Caribe Foundation.

The entity called on the private sector to join this initiative.

“The victims of Hurricane Irma lost their homes and although basic items are essential, so is the rebuilding of their homes. Our cargo ship is available to anyone who wants to help the victims,” said Maribel Mas, vice president of the nonprofit.

“Any company wishing to make a material donation can contact the Ferries del Caribe Foundation and we will gladly help them transport the help for free,” she said.

The Ferries del Caribe Foundation has been providing assistance to the poorest of the poor in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico for more than 17 years.

“The devastation on the Virgin Islands and St. Martin has been truly heartbreaking. In Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic we had the benefit of escaping the effects of the most powerful hurricane in the Atlantic,” González said.

“But the neighboring islands did not have the same fate. We have to be grateful and the best way to show our gratitude is to show solidarity to the pain of others. That is why this year the Ferries del Caribe Foundation has dedicated its help to our Caribbean neighbors,” he said.