MCS Foundation donates more than $50K to Instituto Nueva Escuela

Given the shortage of funds following Hurricane María, the MCS Foundation recently donated $50,000 to Instituto Nueva Escuela (INE).

The cascading effect of help generated by the granting of these funds will allow children and young people in the school community to continue receiving attention and follow-up related to the curriculum provided by Montessori program assistants, the nonprofit said.

The foundation’s commitment to the children and the community will provide them the hope and confidence to contribute to the social and academic success of all the enrollees, it added.

More than six months after Hurricane María, the MCS Foundation continues working hand-in-hand with this and other nonprofit entities to improve the lives of the people they serve, looking to make a difference.

During the past seven years, MCS has donated more than $4.5 million to charitable causes important to Puerto Rico, through its various philanthropic programs. Recipients have included Accion Social de Puerto Rico, Caras Las Américas, el Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico, el Instituto Nueva Escuela and Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, among others.