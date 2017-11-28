MCS Foundation, YMCA wrap up $200K PR relief matching campaign

The MCS Foundation announced that YMCA of the USA has raised $200,000, which the nonprofit’s creator, Medical Card Systems Inc., will match dollar-for-dollar to support disaster relief efforts to help individuals, families and the communities served through the YMCAs in Puerto Rico.

“We are so grateful to YMCA of the USA for their leadership in our ‘Green for Puerto Rico’ campaign,” said Liana Marante-O’Drobinak, MCS Foundation executive director. “The generosity of donors to their campaign resulted in $200,000 being raised, which will then be matched by MCS.”

Due in great measure to the YMCA partnership, the MCS Foundation has already exceeded its goal of $500,000, matched by MCS, to complete their initial goal of $1 million.

As a result, MCS has extended its match by up to $250,000, increasing the total goal for the “Green for Puerto Rico” campaign to $1.5 million.

Donor contributions will continue to go toward hurricane related initiatives, while the incremental MCS match will be focused on broader initiatives in areas such as health, education, fitness and culture. MCS has committed that 100 percent of all donations and match will go to support charitable efforts, it confirmed.

“We are so gratified by the response to our requests for donations to support Puerto Rico’s YMCAs after damages and losses caused by the hurricanes,” said Rebecca Bowen, YMCA of the USA’s executive vice president of financial development.

“On behalf of the children and families who benefit from our services, we are eager to be able to put these funds to work to restore and improve YMCA programs and services in Puerto Rico and are pleased to have partnered with the MCS Foundation,” she said.