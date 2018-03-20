Watts, Planet Water Foundation partner to boost clean drinking water in P.R.

For the second time in four months, Watts Water Technologies Inc. — a global manufacturer of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions — will fund and help install two water filtration systems that provide clean drinking water for children and families in need in Puerto Rico.

Through its partnership with Planet Water Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit that works to bring clean water to the world’s most impoverished communities, Watts will send five employees to build “AquaTowers” at the Emilio Del Toro and Juanita García-Peraza elementary schools in San Juan on World Water Day (March 22).

The towers remove harmful particles, bacteria and viruses, providing 1,000 people with 10,000 liters of clean water per unit daily. In addition to funding the tower projects, Watts will launch a fundraising campaign to raise money for Planet Water Foundation, it announced.

“Our products and services help provide access to clean water for people around the world,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO of Watts. “As a global leader in water technologies, we want to ensure that our charitable efforts are in lockstep with our mission. Puerto Rico still needs help, and we applaud Planet Water’s leadership in providing drinking water on the island where it is needed most.”

Watts first joined forces with Planet Water in 2016. Since that time, the organizations have brought clean water to 9,000 people in China, Colombia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico. Following the Puerto Rico projects, Watts will fund two additional AquaTowers later this year with Planet Water Foundation.