Frontier Airlines’ expansion to pump $14.5M into PR

A little more than a month after it launched its service in Puerto Rico, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced this week additional routes that will pump $14.5 million into the island’s economy, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Wednesday.

The airline will launch routes between San Juan and stateside airports in Atlanta and Miami starting Oct. 5. The San Juan-Miami route will operate daily, while the San Juan-Atlanta route will operate three times a week.

It is estimated that the new Frontier flights will bring about 65,000 visitors to the island, the governor said.

“Thanks to Frontier Airlines for their confidence in Puerto Rico. Announcements like this prove that Puerto Rico is open for business,” Rosselló said.

“We are excited about the diversification of aerial routes that will make it easier for more tourists to visit us and learn firsthand the quality of our services and the beauty of our island,” he said.

Frontier Airlines announced it would be adding Puerto Rico to its footprint in late March, as this media outlet reported.

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director José Izquierdo said Frontier’s decision to expand is proof that the island “continues to be an extremely attractive place for airlines and the tourism industry in general.”

“We thank Frontier to continue trusting in Puerto Rico as a destination,” Izquierdo said, anticipated that in the coming weeks, Frontier will confirm additional routes to San Juan starting in the Spring of 2018.