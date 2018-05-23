$10M Pueblo grocery store to open in Carolina urban center May 30

Local grocery store chain Pueblo announced the upcoming opening of a new, $10 million location in the town of Carolina’s urban center, on May 30.

The new build is the product of a public-private partnership between the grocer and a municipal government, and will generate 103 new jobs.

“This store is a perfect example of what can result from a collaboration between the private sector and the government,” said Pueblo Spokeswoman Isamari Castrodad.

The 27,500 square-foot structure will feature more than 40,000 products in a variety of categories, as well as a wine and beer area under the name “La Vinatería de Pueblo.” The store will also house Pueblo’s The Village Food Center concept, which features food stations, where dishes are prepared fresh on-demand.

“Pueblo continues its growth as a Puerto Rican company to serve the community with the highest standards of quality, variety and service and savings,” said Ramón Calderón, president of Pueblo Inc., a local chain with 19 stores and 1,500 employees in Puerto Rico.

Aside from the modern grocery store, Pueblo will also have a multi-story parking facility.

“In recent years, we have devoted efforts and will to promoting a great proposal in terms of services to our residents, economic development, health and culture and enhancing our Urban Center,” Carolina Mayor José Carlos Aponte-Dalmau said.

This is the second Pueblo store in the northern town, along with the 24-hour location in Isla Verde.