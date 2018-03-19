Grupo Guayacán appoints Ángel L. Pérez as new Board chair

Grupo Guayacán, Inc. (GGI) announced the appointment of Ángel L. Pérez, vice [resident of Rock Solid Technologies, as new chairman of the organization’s Board of Directors.

Pérez has served as director since February 2016. Francisco J. Uriarte, outgoing chairman and former executive director (1997-2002), will continue as vice chairman.

Pérez is a local entrepreneur and contributor to Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. As partner and VP of Rock Solid Technologies he has led the software company’s efforts to increase their international presence, focusing on Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Having participated in all of Guayacán’s initiatives and programs since 2006, I can attest to the great impact that the organization’s work has had on Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Pérez said.

“I have witnessed how gaps in the ecosystem have been filled and how the entrepreneurial landscape has become more robust, thanks largely to Guayacán’s programs and the partnerships it has established,” he said.

“Over the past two years, I have been honored to serve on the Board and today I’m proud to assume this leadership position at a time when our mission is more important and relevant than ever, as we face the challenges of reconstructing our island. Entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico must know that Guayacán will stand firmly at their side, supporting them so they can continue their growth and development,” said Pérez.

Pérez was a participant of the Guayacán Fellowship Program in 2007, which allowed him to attend MIT´s Entrepreneurial Development Program in 2007. In 2010, Rock Solid Technologies graduated from the first class of the Guayacán Venture Accelerator (GVA), an executive development program aimed at accelerating the growth of mature companies.

As a GGI Alumni, Pérez has also participated in other efforts, including championing the team that represented Puerto Rico in MIT’s Regional Entrepreneurial Development Program from 2014 to 2016. Lastly, Pérez is a founding partner at Ausubo Ventures, Puerto Rico’s first angel investing group.

“At Guayacán, we pride ourselves on having a strong and independent governance structure, anchored by a robust Board of Directors that includes people from different sectors and a diverse set of backgrounds,” said Laura Cantero, GGI’s executive director.

“On this occasion, we are proud to recognize the leadership, track record and contributions of Ángel, one of our most distinguished alumni, with his appointment as chairman of the Board,” she said.

“I am sure that with his leadership we will continue to steadily advance Guayacán’s mission, working tirelessly for our entrepreneurs and for Puerto Rico. I also want to recognize the dedication of our outgoing Chairman, Francisco, whose vision and enduring commitment has allowed us to take this organization beyond our dreams and expectations,” Cantero said.

“With his support, we have continuously challenged ourselves as we seek new and innovative tools and resources to help our entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level,” she said.