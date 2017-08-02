Guayacán to host workshop on innovation strategies

Grupo Guayacán Inc. will host a special workshop entitled “Innovation Strategies: Tools for Today’s and Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs,” by Robert “Bob” Dávila, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dávila, former executive director of Grupo Guayacán, is a strategic and M&A advisor and veteran lecturer in business and innovation. The event will take place at the Fundación Banco Popular in Hato Rey.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the neurological, cognitive and psychological factors that impact the decision-making processes of entrepreneurs and their clients. The course will explore breakthrough discoveries in the fields of cognitive neuroscience and psychology and its profound impact on the understanding of how humans process information and make decisions.

In addition, the workshop will explore some of the most important cognitive biases and how they affect how people perceive the world around them how they dramatically, and sometimes unexpectedly, impact decisions.

“For the Guayacán team, it is a pleasure to present this new workshop with Bob, one of our closest collaborators,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“We invite all entrepreneurs, executives and other members of the business ecosystem to take the opportunity to get to know the latest trends in the field of innovation,” she said.

“We’re confident that the content will be of benefit to all those who are looking for new and better ways of doing things in these times of great economic challenges,” Cantero said.

Those interested in attending the workshop can purchase individual or group tickets through the following link.