Hampshire College in Mass. offers PR students emergency scholarships

To reflect its commitment to those affected by Hurricane María, Hampshire College in Massachusetts is extending an invitation for two students from Puerto Rico to enroll for the spring semester of 2018.

The semester will be fully funded for the two students. Hampshire will cover the cost of tuition, room and board, fees, and health insurance. In addition, the college will provide round-trip airfare from Puerto Rico to Massachusetts. A small stipend to cover the cost of living expenses and books will be provided.

Interested students must meet a number of key deadlines:

11th: Application deadline via common app

13th: Notification deadline.

18th: Deposit deadline

“Hampshire has a history of welcoming visiting scholars to campus, and considers it a great honor to host students from Puerto Rico this spring,” the college stated.

Hampshire is a four-year, fully accredited, residential program in Amherst, Massachusetts that awards Bachelors of Arts degrees in a variety of disciplines. The college is known for its highly interdisciplinary program and open curriculum, and is regarded internationally as a producer of forward-thinking innovators.

Students should apply using the common application, no application fee is required. Students with college credit should apply as a transfer student. Students with no college credit should submit the first-year application.

If applicants encounter technical difficulties accessing the common application, they are encouraged to contact the Hampshire Admissions office.

For any questions including eligibility, contact the Admissions office at admissions@hampshire.edu or by calling 413.559.5769. More information can be found on the college’s website at www.hampshire.edu.