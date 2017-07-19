Molina Healthcare gets Chamber of Commerce top honor

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce recently bestowed its Zenit Award 2017 in the health category to insurer Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico, which administers the government health plan’s services to beneficiaries of the Eastern and Southwest regions of the island.

“We’re extremely grateful to receive this recognition as it highlights the great work carried out by our company through our commitment to provide the best service to our beneficiaries,” said Carlos A. Carrero, president of Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico.

“Since arriving in the island, Molina’s mission has gone beyond offering health services, working together with the communities we serve through initiatives and efforts where we impact children, women, the elderly and other vulnerable communities,” he said.

“We will continue to focus on offering the most excellent services to our beneficiaries, in hopes of continuing to advance the quality of the health industry in Puerto Rico,” Carrero added.

The insurer received the award during the Governor’s Luncheon of the CofC’s annual convention. The Zenit Awards are characterized by recognizing entrepreneurs, companies and associations that stand out in their business management and considerably contribution to entrepreneurship. In this way, the awards value the work and the professional ethics of companies and individuals.