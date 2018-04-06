Honeywell Aerospace announces $2M expansion in Moca

Honeywell Aerospace de Puerto Rico, located in the municipality of Moca, will expand its testing capabilities at its research and technology facility, resulting in the hiring of 50 professionals for roles in engineering and technology and supporting positions.

The company will invest $2 million in the project, company and government officials said.

The announcement is the result of a collaboration between of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary, Manuel Laboy-Rivera and Luis Ramos, Director of Honeywell’s Research and Technology Center in Puerto Rico, they said during a press conference Thursday.

“With this $2 million investment, Honeywell Aerospace will expand their capabilities and workforce at their Moca facility, which will help bring new businesses to Puerto Rico and result in additional jobs to the ones being announced today,” said Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, during a visit to the plant, said.

The Moca facility is a state-of-the-art engineering design center and laboratory used to perform research and development work in the field of electromagnetic interference and compatibility.

“With today’s announcement, Honeywell Aerospace de Puerto Rico reaffirms its commitment to the growth of Honeywell’s engineering testing capabilities here on the island,” Ramos said.

Honeywell Aerospace de Puerto Rico operates from two sites, located in the municipalities of Aguadilla and Moca, and employs more than 850 professionals. The Aguadilla Service Center provides support to Honeywell operations and customers around the world.

“This announcement along with the inauguration of an electromagnetic interference test chamber at the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico and the donation of safety equipment during the Hurricane María recovery efforts, reaffirms Honeywell’s commitment to our employees, and the communities where we live and work, and our continued development of the best aerospace products for our global aviation customers,” Ramos said.