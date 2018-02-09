Honeywell donates $1.5M in safety products to Aguadilla, Moca

Honeywell donated $1.5 million in personal protective equipment and safety products today to emergency response personnel in the municipalities and neighboring towns of Aguadilla and Moca.

The safety gear included helmets, boots, first aid kits, glasses, medical items, hearing and respiratory protection equipment, and other items from Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) were donated by Honeywell Aerospace Puerto Rico, which focuses on a software development and aeronautics engineering design.

“We are honored to receive this donation from Honeywell,” said Aguadilla Mayor Carlos Méndez. “These products will allow us to not only prepare for future emergencies and natural disasters, but also will be used to continue rebuilding our town of Aguadilla. We are grateful that Honeywell continues to find ways to support us after Hurricane María.”

The product donation was part of an ongoing effort to bring humanitarian relief to the stricken municipalities, sponsored by Honeywell Hometown Solutions, the company’s corporate citizenship initiative.

In September, Honeywell’s first humanitarian aid delivery arrived in Aguadilla within days after the hurricane devastated the island.

Since then, a total of four flights of humanitarian aid have been delivered, with 43,000 pounds in critical supplies for Honeywell’s 1,000 employees, including drinking water, flashlights, batteries, food, generators, and two Honeywell JetWave communication systems that allowed employees to communicate with their families.

Honeywell also continues to support its employees as they repair and rebuild their homes after the storm.

“Without a doubt, Honeywell is committed to supporting our community,” said Moca Mayor José “Kiko” Avilés-Santiago. “In the most difficult moments after the storm, Honeywell was a helping hand and unifying force of empathy and transformation. With the delivery of this equipment, our employees have the tools to offer better recovery services for our town.”