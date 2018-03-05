Hospital Metropolitano Dr. Susoni in Arecibo invests $650K in new facilities

With an investment of more than $650,000, the largest network of affiliated hospitals in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, Metro Pavia Health System announced the expansion of the Dr. Susoni Metropolitan Hospital in Arecibo through the addition of offices in the Metropolitan Office Building.

“We continue to take firm steps to continue mapping our purpose of innovation, growth and development in the history of the quality of health services and medical care throughout the island,” said Karen Z. Artau-Feliciano, president of Metro Pavia Health System.

“This is our determination and commitment in each ‘Growth and Development Plan’ that we implemented in our affiliated hospitals,” she said.

With this new investment, an Integrated Medicine Center II was developed, which consists of an office with time-sharing spaces for rent to doctors, a concept that is convenient for modern times due to its flexibility and proximity to the hospital.

The office has 13 cubicles available for rent and a large waiting room for patients. Currently, it has the following specialties for patients: pulmonology, pediatrics, pathology, family medicine, cardiology, hand surgery and the Thyroid Biopsy Clinic.

“We’re very pleased to be able to complete this second phase of medical offices in the Metropolitan Office Building,” said Ángel Álvarez, vice president of operations at Metro Pavia Health System.

“We invite physicians to visit our facilities so that they can see and be informed of the benefits of this proposal. Offices are available for any interested specialty. On the other hand, we’e also inaugurating the first Subway of the Caribbean with a new design concept. This food concessionaire created 12 direct jobs,” he said.

In addition to the new spaces, the Metropolitan Office Building houses the offices of First Medical and the Center for Integrated Medicine I composed of a cardiology office.