Cigar expert hosting blending seminar in Caguas on Feb. 9th

Luxury hand-rolled cigar company, E.P. Carrillo, is bringing its first-ever blending seminar to Puerto Rico Feb. 9, featuring cigar expert José Blanco, the company announced.

The 90-minute seminar will take place at Calle Ramón Emeterio Betances #56 in Caguas, will teach guests the difference between the flavor and strength of the featured cigars. A live Q&A session will take place to give guests an opportunity to get additional information about the industry and certain techniques.

The program is free and includes one free cigar specifically made by E.P. Carrillo for the sessions, which features five different wrappers from various countries. Space is limited so participants are encouraged to arrive early. The goal is for attendees to pick up the unique characteristics, explicitly noted in each of the individual wrappers and the overall blend.

“We thrive to have our clientele appreciate and savor our array of cigars we have to offer,” said Ernesto Perez-Carrillo, CEO of E.P. Carrillo. “So, to have our consumers or potential buyers enhance their expertise, we host blending seminars, cigar tastings, and pairings with our great retailers across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.”

“We offer more than 15 different varieties of classic and state-of-the-art cigars at E.P. Carrillo,” Perez-Carrillo added. “This indicates there’s a cigar to suit everyone’s palate and a strong possibility that you’ll find your favorite blend, taste, flavor, shape or shade at any of our retailers.”

E.P. Carrillo is known for its wide selection of cigars since 2009.