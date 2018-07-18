El San Juan Hotel hosting back-to-school drive

July 18, 2018 129

As part of its commitment to the children of Puerto Rico and recognizing the importance of education, the El San Juan Hotel is coordinating a back-to-school drive, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Isla Verde hotel.

The general public is invited to drop-off donations of school materials. The hotel has arranged a drive-through drop-off at the main entrance or people can park to personally deliver donation.

Artists, fashion designers and volunteers from different organizations will be collecting backpacks, pens, paper, markers, crayons, notebooks, rulers, construction paper, pencils, pencil cases and glue, all of which will be distributed in the public schools of the municipality of Carolina and other locations throughout the island.

A participation ticket will be distributed to each donor, who may be the winner of a one-night stay at El San Juan Hotel, executives announced.