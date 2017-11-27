Fluor Corp. to host open house at its Guaynabo headquarters

Fluor Corp. will host an open house Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Guaynabo headquarters, for which it is inviting the community to learn more about efforts to help restore power to Puerto Rico.

The company is also hoping to attract candidates for potential job opportunities, it said.

Fluor, which has been in Puerto Rico for 54 years, is working under a contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help with power grid restoration and repair.

“This work means a great deal to us,” said Danny Oppenheimer, life sciences and advanced manufacturing operations manager. “Fluor has been on the island for more than half a century. This is mission is very close to our hearts.”

“We already have more than a dozen local businesses helping us on the project, and we have opportunities for more. We are interested in meeting business owners and individuals who might fit our requirements,” he said.

Fluor is looking to hire for specific skills, including administration, finance, accounting, buying, and engineering labor. Fluor representatives will be on hand at the open house to share information about the company’s priority projects.

Those interested in applying for jobs should take a hard copy of their curriculum vitae to the event that will take place at Flour’s offices at Metro Office Park in Guaynabo.

Fluor has a combination of government contingency operations, commercial power experience and provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services to Puerto Rican clients in a broad range of high employment industries, including power, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, aerospace, manufacturing, and food and beverage.