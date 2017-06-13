USDA opens call for rural housing repair grant program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development division announced Monday it is seeking applications for grants to make housing repairs for low and very-low-income rural residents through its Housing Preservation Grant Program.

“These grants help rural homeowners and rental housing owners repair and improve their properties,” Acting Deputy Undersecretary for Rural Development Roger Glendenning said. “Funds may be used to resolve health or safety issues, make accessibility modifications for people with disabilities or make energy-efficiency impartments to lower utility costs.”

Luis R. García-Boria, Rural Development Acting State Director for Puerto Rico, said eligible applicants for Housing Preservation Grants include local government, public agencies, non-profit and faith-based organizations and community groups. USDA does not provide funding directly to homeowners under this program.

USDA provided Housing Preservation Grants in FY 2016 for Puerto Rico to repair and rehabilitate homes in rural communities of the municipalities of Gurabo, Humacao, Las Piedras, Naguabo, and Vega Baja.

For additional information, please, the June I, 2017, Federal Register, page 25228, or call Arlene Zambrana, Rural Housing Program Director, at (787)766- 5709 or Miguel Ramírez. Public Affairs Coordinator at (787) 766-5708.