Fluor: ‘Hundreds of power restoration vehicles, equipment arrive in PR’

Fluor Corporation announced the arrival of more than 400 pieces of essential construction and specialty equipment at a shipping terminal in Puerto Rico in support of its ongoing work restoring power on the hurricane-ravaged island.

The equipment, arriving on the USNS Brittin, augments equipment Fluor already has on the ground. It will be disbursed across the northern and eastern regions of the island to support power restoration work on substations and transmission, sub-transmission and distribution lines, the company said.

The Brittin is one of the U.S. Navy’s large roll-on and roll-off cargo ships. It has six interior decks and a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 380,000 square feet. The Brittin departed from Charleston, South Carolina, on Nov. 16, and arrived in Puerto Rico on Monday.

“We’re excited about achieving this important milestone,” said Matt Hunt, Fluor’s executive program director, Puerto Rico Power Restoration Project.

“The equipment requirements for repairs to the power distribution system on the island are extremely large and we are grateful for the support of our customer, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which helped bring all the logistical pieces together to complete the delivery,” he said.

Fluor is working under contract for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has been assigned under a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission to help bring electricity back to the people of Puerto Rico.

The equipment that arrived on the USNS Brittin brings the number of equipment that Fluor has on the ground to more than 600. These assets include augers, bucket trucks, fork lifts, earth moving equipment and high voltage vehicles, among others.

Additionally, more than 600 Fluor and subcontracted project personnel are working on the island “with more on the way,” the Texas-based company added.

Fluor has a combination of government contingency operations, commercial power experience and a 54-year presence in the Commonwealth.

The company provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services to Puerto Rican clients in a range of high employment industries, including power, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, aerospace, manufacturing and food and beverage.

“This expertise will enable ongoing efforts to help sustain economic recovery on the island,” the company noted.