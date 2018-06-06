P.R. hurricane survivors have until June 18 to apply for FEMA aid

Survivors of Hurricanes Irma and María in Puerto Rico have until June 18 to apply for individual or family assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA announced.

Those who suffered losses or damage from the hurricanes may register with FEMA in any of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585 (press 2 for Spanish). Lines are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Multilingual operators are also available.

Visit a disaster recovery center.

To meet the needs of people with disabilities or other access and functional needs, disaster recovery centers offer accommodations including sign language interpreters upon request, materials in alternate formats (Braille, large print), assistive technologies, including VRS, and wheelchairs. Information on the registration process is also available in American Sign Language.

After registering with FEMA, some survivors may be contacted by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Although applicants are not required to accept a low-interest disaster loan from SBA, it’s important to return the completed loan application as it may lead to additional FEMA assistance, the agency said.

The deadline to return completed SBA loan applications is also June 18.

For more information about SBA loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339), email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visit sba.gov/disaster. To apply online go to SBA’s secure website.