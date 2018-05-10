Hospital Pavia Hato Rey inaugurates $250K Behavioral Medicine Clinic

The Hospital Pavia Hato Rey, an affiliate of physical and mental health service provider Metro Pavia Health System, announced the opening of a Behavioral Medicine Clinic in Hato Rey, which features an intensive outpatient program as part of its offering.

The hospital invested $250,000 in the new clinic that spans a little more than 3,000 square feet, and is located at the National Plaza building next to Hospital Pavia Hato Rey.

“We recognize the importance of being able to offer alternatives for mental health care and even more so in these times when we’re experiencing difficulties in our island,” said Karen Z. Artau-Feliciano, president of Metro Pavia Health System.

“With this new clinic, patients can receive the assistance they need to have a better quality of life and promote well-being without the need for restrictive treatment,” she added.

The clinic offers patients individualized care by a multidisciplinary team that consists of: psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurses, medical evaluators, occupational therapists, pharmacists and nutritionists. The services are offered on an outpatient basis, so that they can return home or work on the same day.

All of the Behavioral Medicine Clinic’s interventions are based on evidence. Among them are the “Transtheoretical Model” and the “Motivational Interview” to promote the pertinence of the modification of behaviors that are not effective.

Second- and third-generation psychological therapies will also be used, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, dialectic behavioral therapy techniques to deregulate emotions, therapy based on mindfulness to reduce them, among other evidence-based interventions, hospital officials said.