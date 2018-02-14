Green Spirit Industries Inc. breaks ground on Fajardo medicinal cannabis clinic

Green Spirit Industries Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Project 1493 LLC, announced it has begun construction on its fifth planned medical cannabis dispensary location in Puerto Rico.

Located in Fajardo, this location is one for which the company has already received pre-qualification for dispensary licensing from the Puerto Rico Department of Health. Construction should be completed by the end of March.

Once construction is completed and the dispensary is issued the required occupational license by the Department of Health, Green Spirit’s Fajardo location will be ready to start operations.

At nearly 5,000 square feet, Green Spirit’s Fajardo dispensary will be one of the island’s largest. Green Spirit presently has four other dispensary locations in various stages of completion in Puerto Rico, including two in San Juan and one each in Carolina and Dorado.

Adding to the potential of the island territory, Green Spirit points to Puerto Rico’s medical cannabis laws, which allow visitors to the island who have been issued medical cannabis recommendations within their home state to access cannabis through the island’s licensed dispensaries.

Green Spirit CEO Les Ball announced the company’s plans to enter the island’s blooming medical cannabis market last year, as this media outlet reported. The company’s goal is to open and acquire an additional 15 dispensaries in Puerto Rico over the next 12-18 months, he said.

The sale of medical marijuana was legalized in Puerto Rico on Jan. 1, 2017.