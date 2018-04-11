USDA to grant up to $250K for Innovative Conservation projects in P.R./USVI

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) announced the availability of up to $250,000 in 2018 Caribbean Area Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) to stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies in the Caribbean area.

Eligible government agencies, non-governmental organizations or individuals in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that apply will be awarded on a competitive basis, USDA-NRCS Caribbean Area Director, Edwin Almodóvar confirmed.

The CIG will fund projects 1 to 3 years in duration, with an anticipated project start date of Sept. 30, 2018. The maximum award amount for any project will not exceed $75,000 in Fiscal 2018. The closing date to submit 2018 applications is May 30, 2018.

CIG projects should lead to the transfer of conservation technologies, management systems and innovative approaches into NRCS policy, technical manuals, guides and references, or to the private sector. CIG does not fund research projects. CIG funds projects targeting innovative, on-the-ground conservation, including pilot projects and field demonstrations.

Caribbean Area CIG priorities for Fiscal 2018 are:

Steep Land Agricultural Technology — NRCS is seeking proposals that help producers establish, support or improve: management, vegetative, agronomic or engineering practices on steep lands.

Renewable Energy on Agricultural Enterprises — Demonstrate and validate adaptation trials and practical field evaluations of alternate or emerging energy technologies, sources and storage alternatives.

Risk Prevention & Management of Natural Resources affected by Natural Disasters – Develop comprehensive effective incident management measures, and incident response to enhance the ability to prevent and manage domestic incidents and recover from major disasters such as hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and other farm emergencies.

For announcement details and application instructions, visit the 2018 Caribbean Area Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) webpage or a local USDA Service Center.