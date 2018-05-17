INprende, MCS graduate new entrepreneurs who are 50+

Five new entrepreneurs launched efforts to promote their business ideas after completing their participation in the second edition of the boot camp-like program “It’s Never Too Late to Start.”

The program, part of the INprende project, is supported by MCS and helps participants over the age of 50 develop their business ideas from the conceptualization phase to implementation. Evelyn Rodríguez Rosado, Elsa Robles, Marilyn Villas de Jesús, Waleska Vázquez and José Carlos Cruz-Massas made up the group this year.

The five projects that went through the program’s screening included: the creation of products for those with specific needs, an exclusive line of promotional tourism items, and products made in Puerto Rico. Another project is a center for alternative medicine therapies that also offers therapy for children with autism. Completing the edition is a project involving emotional intelligence workshops, workshops for planning weddings and events, and those to educate the low-income population on nutrition.

“With the graduation of this second edition of the “It’s Never Too Late to Start” program, it definitely means a lot to me, not only because today we got to know a group of entrepreneurs age 50 and older, but they represent thousands of older adults who, after the passage of Hurricane María, used entrepreneurship as a tool to reinvent themselves,” said Alessandra Correa, founder of INprende.

INprende is a platform that promotes and facilitates an entrepreneurial lifestyle by making it more accessible to the community and new generations through tools, direction and access to resources.