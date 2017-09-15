Trump to visit PR to inspect Irma recovery efforts

President Donald J. Trump will travel to Puerto Rico at a-yet-to-be-specified date to assist with the territory’s recovery after the passage of Hurricane Irma, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Thursday.

The announcement came after his meeting with Tom Bossert, the president’s Homeland Security Advisor. During the meeting, Rosselló discussed disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, as well as the support it is providing to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The collaboration with the federal government and President Trump’s administration has helped save lives in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Carlos Mercader, the governor’s representative in Washington, who was also at the meeting.

“I am grateful to him and his administration,” he added.

Although an exact date for the president’s visit was not confirmed, White House officials thanked Puerto Rico for its assistance in the repatriation of American citizens stranded in the Caribbean region as a result of the natural disaster.

In turn, Rosselló expressed his gratitude to the federal government for providing much-needed assistance to Puerto Rico through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Before, during and after the passage of Hurricane Irma, we have been collaborating closely with Trump’s administration. I am grateful for their assistance,” the governor said.

“As Americans, we’re certainly looking forward to his historic visit,” he added.

Trump was in Florida Thursday, inspecting the significant damage Hurricane Irma inflicted throughout a large portion of the state.