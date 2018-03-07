Cisneros Interactive expands role as Facebook’s official reseller in P.R.

Cisneros Interactive, Cisneros’ digital advertising division, became an official reseller of Facebook for Puerto Rico, as part of the expansion of the strategic alliance between the companies to support more advertisers in Central America, the Caribbean and Uruguay.

Cisneros Interactive will begin providing service to Facebook customers in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Panama and Uruguay. Advertisers in these markets will now have local service, access to Facebook’s best practices, trainings and different local payment options.

“We’re excited to expand our successful partnership with Facebook,” said Victor Kong, president of Cisneros Interactive. “Our deep knowledge of Latin America, combined with business solutions offered by Facebook, allow us to build real added value for more customers in these new markets.”

“In the case of Puerto Rico, there we are also proud of the fact that that we have brought together a group of professionals with extensive experience in the advertising industry, both in consumer and enterprise, and experts in digital advertising,” Kong said.

The home team will receive the same training that Facebook provides its professionals worldwide and will be headed by Mei-Lin Alcocer, country manager of the operation. This Puerto Rican professional has extensive experience in the island’s advertising field and has been part of Cisneros Interactive for two years.

Cisneros Interactive is the official reseller of Facebook for Bolivia, Ecuador and Paraguay, helping brands in those countries to take advantage of Facebook’s marketing platform for real business results.

“Throughout Latin America, companies use Facebook to connect with their audience and get results,” said Adriana Grineberg, Facebook’s regional director for Central America.

“This partnership with Cisneros Interactive will allow Facebook to be closer to advertisers in the region, offering the same service and experience we provide to our customers globally,” she said.

As part of the agreement, Cisneros open offices in the six countries joining the partnership, including San Juan, executives said.