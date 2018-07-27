inverSOL invests $4M in portable solar generator manufacturing plant in Caguas

July 27, 2018 61

inverSOL, a new company dedicated to the design, production and sale of portable solar generators for the residential market, announced it will invest $4 million in Puerto Rico to establish a new assembly plant featuring a showroom and sales area.

It is projected that the new 10,000 square-foot InverSOL plant in Caguas, will generate 60 jobs in the first year and will produce solar energy systems at prices starting at $1,995.

inverSOL is a subsidiary of Council Rock Enterprises — headquartered in Rochester, New York with offices in Texas and Colorado — a company that provides telecommunications services to power utility companies in the United States. Its president, David Rodríguez, was born in Puerto Rico and grew up in New York where he resides with his family.

“This project arises from a personal experience I lived after Hurricane María when I visited the island to help my family,” Rodríguez said.

“I was very concerned to see how my uncle — who is an elder senior — had a power plant inside his home as he was afraid that it could be stolen,” he said. “He was not only at risk from the dangerous toxic gas emissions, but also for dealing with the fuel and not having a safe place to store it.”

Having that experience so close to home added to the great opportunity of being able to supply backup energy to people who did not want to deal with all the hassles associated to having a power generator, including the costly fuel and the high maintenance equipment, motivated Rodríguez to establish inverSOL in Puerto Rico.

“It’s not only that people have to get ready for the hurricane season, but also that the electrical power system is highly unstable and makes it essential for us to have a generator to supply the basic energy needs during the recurring blackouts,” Rodríguez said.

“For me, it’s not enough to sell my product, as my ultimate goal is to invest in the island’s economy and create jobs that help boost Puerto Rico’s recovery,” he said.

inverSOL is an integrated energy solution consisting of solar panels, battery, inverter and solar controller. The system was designed by a team of mechanical and electrical engineers especially for the Puerto Rico market. Initially, there are two models now available (1,500 W and 3,000 W) which provide an average of 15 energy hours daily.

In addition to being affordable, Rodríguez said other benefits of the inverSOL solar generator include its portability as well as the convenience it provides by allowing the owner to easily take down the solar panels in case of a hurricane and reinstalling them back up once it’s over.

Some models also provide the flexibility of increasing the unit’s energy output capacity to meet the client’s needs, he said.

inverSOL will provide delivery service and technical support by trained personnel based in Puerto Rico. It will also offer the option to install a transfer switch for those who prefer to interconnect the generator to their homes’ electric power, Rodríguez said.