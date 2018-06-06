Walmart investing $10.8M to remodel Ponce, Bayamón stores

Walmart Puerto Rico announced plans to remodel its stores in Baramaya in Ponce and Bayamón, at a cost of $10.8 million, Iván Báez, director of public and governmental affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, confirmed.

The current investment pushes the total to more than $20 million since Hurricane María struck in September 2017, including the complete remodeling of the Humacao store, which reopened in April.

The million-dollar investment demonstrates “our company’s commitment to continue contributing to the island’s economic development through job creation and retention, supporting the local industry and promoting commercial activity, as well as the welfare of communities, by offering quality merchandise at affordable prices, so families can save more and live better.”

The $4.9 million investment in the Baramaya Supercenter in Ponce and of $5.9 million in the Bayamón store was used for new paint and signage outside and inside the facilities, the remodeling of the deli and bakery areas, as well as the purchase and installation of modern shelves, accessories and equipment, he said.

The redevelopment of the Bayamón store located in the Plaza del Sol shopping center includes an expansion of an additional 7,000 square feet to provide larger spaces for merchandise and customer convenience.

The overhaul of both stores are expected to end by mid-October. In addition to the mentioned departments, the stores will have a supermarket, pharmacy, eye center, appliances, general merchandise, and clothing, among others, as well as different vendors.